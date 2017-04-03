Mission accomplished - Dixie Chicks r...

Mission accomplished - Dixie Chicks rock the crowd + VIDEO

15 hrs ago Read more: The New Zealand Herald

A near-capacity crowd and a world-class performance by Texas band The Dixie Chicks last night put the Mission Concert firmly back on the Hawke's Bay entertainment calendar. The large crowd was made up of many people who had travelled far and wide to come to the event and Hawke's Bay retailers and hospitality industry reaped the benefits in the days leading up to the show.

