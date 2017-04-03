Miranda Lambert thanks 'supportive' boyfriend

The 33-year-old country music star and the 'What Would It Take' musician have been dating for over a year, and the blonde beauty has taken to Instagram to thank him for always being there for her throughout their relationship. Sharing a photo of the pair from the Academy of Country Music Awards which took place earlier this week, the 'Vice' hitmaker wrote: "My sweet handsome date.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sequoyah County Times.