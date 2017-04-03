Miranda Lambert thanks 'supportive' b...

Miranda Lambert thanks 'supportive' boyfriend

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Sequoyah County Times

The 33-year-old country music star and the 'What Would It Take' musician have been dating for over a year, and the blonde beauty has taken to Instagram to thank him for always being there for her throughout their relationship. Sharing a photo of the pair from the Academy of Country Music Awards which took place earlier this week, the 'Vice' hitmaker wrote: "My sweet handsome date.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sequoyah County Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Country Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ron Fink: Lompoc Schools Are Failing Students 19 hr Zandra 1
News Kentucky Coal Mining Museum switches to solar p... Thu Solarman 1
News Which act has drawn the biggest all-time concer... Apr 5 brtty johnson 1
News 5 New Yorkers detained in Disney World brawl (May '07) Mar 28 Truth Hurts Hard 130
News Backstreet's back with new video with Florida G... Mar 22 jbuclker90 1
News The Texas Bracket: George Strait voted Most Texan Mar 22 brtty johnson 1
News Many community college students lack reliable f... Mar 17 Reliable Phart 1
See all Country Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Country Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Pakistan
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Egypt
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,285 • Total comments across all topics: 280,148,299

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC