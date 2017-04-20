Meanwhile back at our Bahamian vacation home: Tim & Faith dish for "Architectural Digest"
You wouldn't be surprised to see Tim McGraw and Faith Hill on the cover of People or Billboard , but this summer, they'll show up in a more unexpected place. The celebrity-super-couple will be featured on the cover of an upcoming issue of Architectural Digest , showing off their vacation home in the Bahamas: one that just happens to be located on a 17-acre private island.
