Marshals Service: Suspect charged in fatal Southeast Austin shooting o
Crime scene investigators work at a homicide in a pickup truck at the Grove Place Apartments on Thursday April 6, 2017. JAY JANNER / AMERICAN-STATESMAN The U.S. Marshals Service on Monday announced the arrest of a 23-year-old from Guatemala who is suspected of killing a man at a Southeast Austin apartment complex last week.
