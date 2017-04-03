Maren Morris credits her success to a good timinga
The 26-year-old's career is going from strength to strength, and she was presented with the New Female Vocalist of the Year gong at the Academy of Country Music Awards on Sunday night. That gong followed Maren earning the Best Country Solo Performance prize for "My Church" at the Grammy Awards in February, and the brunette spoke about why she thinks she has been such a success during an interview with Fox News at the ACM Awards.
