Luke Bryan makes country chart history
Luke Bryan has made chart history in America by becoming the first artist to hit the top of the Billboard Country Airplay countdown with six songs from one album. A day after the singer co-hosted the Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas, his latest single, "Fast," has hit number one, giving him his sixth chart-topper from his "Kill the Lights" album.
