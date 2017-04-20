Love songs & heartbreak: Cole Swindell anticipates what may be ahead on his next album

Cole Swindell expects to go back into the studio later this year to start work on his follow-up to his album You Should Be Here . Even though the Georgia hitmaker currently is climbing the charts with tourmate Dierks Bentley on the uptempo "Flatliner," he seems willing to weather a little heartbreak if it means he could come out with another hit ballad.

