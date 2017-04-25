London finance firm seeks to block Po...

London finance firm seeks to block Portugal Novo Banco sale

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

LISBON, April 20 A failed bidder for Portugal's third-largest lender Novo Banco has asked its lawyers to block the 1 billion euro sale to U.S. fund Lone Star and told the central bank it should relaunch the bidding. London-based financial firm Aethel Partners complained to the Bank of Portugal this week in a document viewed by Reuters.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Country Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News KY Mavericks organization ceasing operations 11 hr Meg 3
News Kelly Clarkson Shares Sweet Pics From Son Remin... Apr 16 Kelly Clarkson Fan 2
News Mums rush to Kelly Clarkson's defence after she... Apr 16 Kelly Clarkson Fan 1
News Musical memories: Remembering KCs Cowtown Ballroom (Mar '08) Apr 15 freakanatcha 20
News Kelly Clarkson laughs about hitting the wrong note Apr 13 Wendy Rats 2
News Kelly Clarkson Gets Mommy-Shamed by People Who ... Apr 13 Wendy Rats 1
News Congressional bill seeks to prohibit immigratio... Apr 10 tomin cali 1
See all Country Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Country Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,779 • Total comments across all topics: 280,446,028

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC