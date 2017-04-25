"Life's About to Get Good": Shania Twain ready to debut new music at Stagecoach
When Shania Twain plays the Stagecoach festival on Saturday, April 29, she'll be bringing something she didn't have when she wrapped her 2015 Rock this Country tour: new music. In addition to her hits, the Canadian superstar plans to debut a couple of new songs from her upcoming album, which is now expected in early fall.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KVOX-FM Fargo.
Add your comments below
Country Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|KY Mavericks organization ceasing operations
|2 hr
|notfair
|1
|Kelly Clarkson Shares Sweet Pics From Son Remin...
|Apr 16
|Kelly Clarkson Fan
|2
|Mums rush to Kelly Clarkson's defence after she...
|Apr 16
|Kelly Clarkson Fan
|1
|Musical memories: Remembering KCs Cowtown Ballroom (Mar '08)
|Apr 15
|freakanatcha
|20
|Kelly Clarkson laughs about hitting the wrong note
|Apr 13
|Wendy Rats
|2
|Kelly Clarkson Gets Mommy-Shamed by People Who ...
|Apr 13
|Wendy Rats
|1
|Congressional bill seeks to prohibit immigratio...
|Apr 10
|tomin cali
|1
Find what you want!
Search Country Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC