"Life's About to Get Good": Shania Twain ready to debut new music at Stagecoach

When Shania Twain plays the Stagecoach festival on Saturday, April 29, she'll be bringing something she didn't have when she wrapped her 2015 Rock this Country tour: new music. In addition to her hits, the Canadian superstar plans to debut a couple of new songs from her upcoming album, which is now expected in early fall.

