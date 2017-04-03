Lauren Alaina Takes the "Road Less Traveled" from American Idol to the top of the chart

More than five years since Lauren Alaina was crowned the runner-up during season 10 of American Idol , the Georgia native is on the verge of having her very first #1 song with "Road Less Traveled." While the 22-year-old looks back on her Idol time fondly, she says she realized doing well on the show wasn't a one-way ticket to success.

