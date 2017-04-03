Lauren Alaina Takes the "Road Less Tr...

Lauren Alaina Takes the "Road Less Traveled" from American Idol to the top of the chart

More than five years since Lauren Alaina was crowned the runner-up during season 10 of American Idol , the Georgia native is on the verge of having her very first #1 song with "Road Less Traveled." While the 22-year-old looks back on her Idol time fondly, she says she realized doing well on the show wasn't a one-way ticket to success.

