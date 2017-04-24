Kiefer Sutherland Talks New Country Prison Song, Death Penalty Debate
The prison song is a staple of country music. From Johnny Cash's "Folsom Prison Blues" to Merle Haggard's "Mama Tried," tales of hard luck and hard time have grown to be some of the genre's most evocative songs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at RollingStone.
Comments
Add your comments below
Country Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Stefani Schaefer (Oct '09)
|Thu
|Deborah Hicks
|60
|Globe: JonBenet Crime Scene Breakthrough (Aug '11)
|Tue
|robert
|37
|Zac Brown Band to play Austin360 Amphitheater i...
|Apr 24
|Band phart
|2
|Ohio rules for medical pot growers bring access...
|Apr 23
|Jed
|1
|Kelly Clarkson Gets Mommy-Shamed by People Who ...
|Apr 21
|Aradia
|2
|Kelly Clarkson Shares Sweet Pics From Son Remin...
|Apr 16
|Kelly Clarkson Fan
|2
|Mums rush to Kelly Clarkson's defence after she...
|Apr 16
|Kelly Clarkson Fan
|1
Find what you want!
Search Country Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC