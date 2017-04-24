Keith Urban returns to #1 with Ripcord, just as his album goes Platinum
For the past two weeks, it's been #1 on the Billboard country albums chart, and now it's also been certified Platinum by the RIAA. That makes Keith one of only two country artists to sell more than a million copies of an album released in 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KZKX-FM Lincoln.
Comments
Add your comments below
Country Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Stefani Schaefer (Oct '09)
|Thu
|Deborah Hicks
|60
|Globe: JonBenet Crime Scene Breakthrough (Aug '11)
|Tue
|robert
|37
|Zac Brown Band to play Austin360 Amphitheater i...
|Apr 24
|Band phart
|2
|Ohio rules for medical pot growers bring access...
|Apr 23
|Jed
|1
|Kelly Clarkson Gets Mommy-Shamed by People Who ...
|Apr 21
|Aradia
|2
|Kelly Clarkson Shares Sweet Pics From Son Remin...
|Apr 16
|Kelly Clarkson Fan
|2
|Mums rush to Kelly Clarkson's defence after she...
|Apr 16
|Kelly Clarkson Fan
|1
Find what you want!
Search Country Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC