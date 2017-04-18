Kacey Musgraves wishes Zac Brown Band...

Kacey Musgraves wishes Zac Brown Band "All the Best" on new album

Read more: KVOX-FM Fargo

The Pageant Material singer and the Georgia music-makers duet on "All the Best," written by renowned Nashville singer/songerwriter John Prine . He originally recorded the track on his Grammy-winning 1991 album, The Missing Years .

Chicago, IL

