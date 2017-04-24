Joely Fisher -- Carrie's sister -- writing memoir
William Morrow, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers, told The Associated Press on Thursday that it had acquired her memoir, "Growing Up Fisher," and would release it Nov. 14. The publisher is promising "incredible, candid stories" about everyone from Frank Sinatra to Ellen DeGeneres, on whose sitcom "Ellen" she played Paige Clark. Her other credits include the TV shows "'Til Death" and "Wild Card."
