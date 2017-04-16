Jason Aldean's "Any Ol' Barstool" Officially Reaches #1 At Country Radio
His latest stint at the top comes courtesy "Any Ol' Barstool," which earns #1 on this week's edition of the Mediabase country radio singles chart. Up one place, "Any Ol' Barstool" seizes the throne from Lauren Alaina's "Road Less Traveled."
