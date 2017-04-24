Jamie Lynn Spears pays tribute to Britney

Jamie Lynn Spears paid tribute to her older sister Britney at the Radio Disney Music Awards on Saturday . The former 'Zoey 101' actress made a surprise appearance at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles to present the 'Toxic' hitmaker with the first-ever Icon Award, and the 35-year-old singer was also honored with a musical segment featuring a number of her greatest hits by Hailee Steinfeld and two of the ceremony's hosts, Kelsea Ballerini and Sofia Carson.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Watauga Democrat.