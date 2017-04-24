Jake Owen maps out a search for a oeGood Companya that will take him across the globe
Jake Owen will set out on his Good Company World Tour this fall, playing arenas and amphitheaters across the U.S. on a trek named after his latest single. The dates also will extend into Canada and Europe in 2018.
