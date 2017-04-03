Jake Owen, Chris Janson and Tanya Tucker to sing for the Hag

As Nashville prepares to pay tribute to Merle Haggard on the one-year anniversary of his death, the all-star list of talent is growing for the Hag tribute Sing Me Back Home: The Music of Merle Haggard . Jake Owen , Chris Janson , Tanya Tucker , Rodney Crowell , Buddy Miller and Aaron Lewis join the stellar lineup that already includes the likes of Willie Nelson , Keith Richards , Kenny Chesney , Miranda Lambert , John Mellencamp , Dierks Bentley , Sheryl Crow , Loretta Lynn , Hank Williams Jr. , Toby Keith , Alison Krauss , Ronnie Dunn , Alabama , Kacey Musgraves and more.

