Jake Owen, Chris Janson and Tanya Tucker to sing for the Hag
As Nashville prepares to pay tribute to Merle Haggard on the one-year anniversary of his death, the all-star list of talent is growing for the Hag tribute Sing Me Back Home: The Music of Merle Haggard . Jake Owen , Chris Janson , Tanya Tucker , Rodney Crowell , Buddy Miller and Aaron Lewis join the stellar lineup that already includes the likes of Willie Nelson , Keith Richards , Kenny Chesney , Miranda Lambert , John Mellencamp , Dierks Bentley , Sheryl Crow , Loretta Lynn , Hank Williams Jr. , Toby Keith , Alison Krauss , Ronnie Dunn , Alabama , Kacey Musgraves and more.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KVOX-FM Fargo.
Add your comments below
Country Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Which act has drawn the biggest all-time concer...
|59 min
|brtty johnson
|1
|5 New Yorkers detained in Disney World brawl (May '07)
|Mar 28
|Truth Hurts Hard
|130
|Backstreet's back with new video with Florida G...
|Mar 22
|jbuclker90
|1
|The Texas Bracket: George Strait voted Most Texan
|Mar 22
|brtty johnson
|1
|Many community college students lack reliable f...
|Mar 17
|Reliable Phart
|1
|TRR 2011: Downtown Savannah to Host Kansas, Sur... (Apr '11)
|Mar 16
|Anonymous
|9
|RodeoHouston legend proves he still knows how t...
|Mar 14
|Great pharts
|1
Find what you want!
Search Country Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC