How Glen Campbell helped soon-to-be fellow Hall-of-Famer Alan Jackson

In 2017, Alan Jackson will be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame, and coincidentally, the Georgia native owes his start in the music business to another Hall of Famer, Glen Campbell . When Alan was just beginning, his wife Denise worked as a flight attendant, and a chance airport encounter with the "Rhinestone Cowboy" eventually led to a songwriting contract for Alan with his publishing company.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KVOX-FM Fargo.