"Hometown Girl": Why Josh Turner's new #1 is especially for his female fans -- and the guys, too
Josh Turner returns to the top of the country chart this week with "Hometown Girl." While you might assume the South Carolina native is envisioning his wife Jennifer when he sings his hit, he says he's actually thinking about his female fans, thanks to the song's universal message.
