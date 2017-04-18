Harry Styles lucky to inspire Taylor Swift
The 23-year-old singer briefly romanced the 'Shake It Off' singer in 2012 and her tracks 'Out of the Woods' and 'Style' are rumored to be about their relationship. While Harry insists he doesn't know if that is the case, he thinks Taylor is a fantastic songwriter and hailed her "amazing unspoken dialogue" in the two tracks.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sequoyah County Times.
Add your comments below
Country Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kelly Clarkson Shares Sweet Pics From Son Remin...
|Sun
|Kelly Clarkson Fan
|2
|Mums rush to Kelly Clarkson's defence after she...
|Sun
|Kelly Clarkson Fan
|1
|Musical memories: Remembering KCs Cowtown Ballroom (Mar '08)
|Sat
|freakanatcha
|20
|Kelly Clarkson laughs about hitting the wrong note
|Apr 13
|Wendy Rats
|2
|Kelly Clarkson Gets Mommy-Shamed by People Who ...
|Apr 13
|Wendy Rats
|1
|Congressional bill seeks to prohibit immigratio...
|Apr 10
|tomin cali
|1
|Waylon Jennings tribute filmed in Austin to air...
|Apr 9
|TributePhart
|1
Find what you want!
Search Country Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC