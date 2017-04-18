God Made a Wedding Crasher: Jerrod Ni...

God Made a Wedding Crasher: Jerrod Niemann interrupts six ceremonies with a serenade

When he was in Las Vegas recently, Jerrod took advantage of the numerous chapels in town by spontaneously serenading six brides and grooms with his romantic new ballad. The locales ranged from high above Sin City on the world's tallest observation wheel, to The Mob Museum, to a local branch of Denny's.

