"Forever Country": How the phenomenon will continue at the CMA Music Festival
For CMA Music Festival 2017, the Country Music Association is adding a new, free daytime stage to the schedule of events that'll take over downtown Nashville from June 8-11. The new venue will be located in the greenspace on the Riverfront near Ascend Amphitheater.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KVOX-FM Fargo.
Comments
Add your comments below
Country Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Congressional bill seeks to prohibit immigratio...
|Apr 10
|tomin cali
|1
|Waylon Jennings tribute filmed in Austin to air...
|Apr 9
|TributePhart
|1
|Stefani Schaefer (Oct '09)
|Apr 9
|JOEBOBINONBILLYSJ...
|59
|Ron Fink: Lompoc Schools Are Failing Students
|Apr 7
|Zandra
|1
|Kentucky Coal Mining Museum switches to solar p...
|Apr 6
|Solarman
|1
|Which act has drawn the biggest all-time concer...
|Apr 5
|brtty johnson
|1
|5 New Yorkers detained in Disney World brawl (May '07)
|Mar 28
|Truth Hurts Hard
|130
Find what you want!
Search Country Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC