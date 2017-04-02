Florida Georgia Line Win Two Early Ac...

Florida Georgia Line Win Two Early Academy of Country Music Awards

Florida Georgia Line are already big winners, taking home two of the five awards they were nominated for at tonight's 52nd Annualy Academy of Country Music Awards. The duo were surprised half way through their show Saturday night at ACM Party For A Cause: WME Bash at the Beach, when the Academy presented them with two trophies for Vocal Event of the Year for "May We All," which featured Tim McGraw and Single of the Year for "H.O.L.Y." "Completely surprised tonight when we were stopped midshow and given two ACM awards for Vocal Event and Single of the Year.

