Florida Georgia Line dominates the country categories at 2017 Billboard Music Awards

Florida Georgia Line is the most-nominated country act at this year's Billboard Music Awards, picking up a total of six nods for Top Duo/Group, Top Country Artist, Top Country Album and Top Country Collaboration. Tyler Hubbard and Bryan Kelley are nominated twice for Top Country Song, for both "H.O.L.Y." and "May We All" with Tim McGraw .

Start the conversation, or Read more at WNWN-FM Battle Creek.