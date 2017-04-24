Florida Georgia Line delivers an encore surprise with The Chainsmokers
Pop duo The Chainsmokers teased they had a big surprise for fans on social media ahead of their Wednesday night show in Cincinnati, Ohio - and boy, did they deliver. For the encore, the duo brought out Florida Georgia Line to perform their collaboration, "Last Day Alive."
