First Look at 'A Star is Born' - Gaga Goes Country
I had to. So the first look at the remake, of a remake, of A Star is Born starring Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper has been shared! Cooper plays an aging Country Artist whose career is in declineuntil he meets "Ally", played by Gaga, striking up a romance and mentoring her to stardom.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CISN Country 103.9 FM.
Comments
Add your comments below
Country Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ohio rules for medical pot growers bring access...
|4 hr
|unGod
|3
|Kelly Clarkson Gets Mommy-Shamed by People Who ...
|Apr 21
|Aradia
|2
|Kelly Clarkson Shares Sweet Pics From Son Remin...
|Apr 16
|Kelly Clarkson Fan
|2
|Mums rush to Kelly Clarkson's defence after she...
|Apr 16
|Kelly Clarkson Fan
|1
|Musical memories: Remembering KCs Cowtown Ballroom (Mar '08)
|Apr 15
|freakanatcha
|20
|Kelly Clarkson laughs about hitting the wrong note
|Apr 13
|Wendy Rats
|2
|Congressional bill seeks to prohibit immigratio...
|Apr 10
|tomin cali
|1
Find what you want!
Search Country Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC