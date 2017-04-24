Eric Church performs at Mohegan Sun A...

Eric Church performs at Mohegan Sun Arena on Thursday, April 27, and Friday, April 28.

Eric Church brings his 60-city "Holdin' My Own Tour" to Connecticut this week. The country star will perform at Mohegan Sun Arena on Thursday, April 27, and Friday, April 28. A North Carolina native, Church has been breaking concert attendance records over the past few years.

