Eric Church performs at Mohegan Sun Arena on Thursday, April 27, and Friday, April 28.
Eric Church brings his 60-city "Holdin' My Own Tour" to Connecticut this week. The country star will perform at Mohegan Sun Arena on Thursday, April 27, and Friday, April 28. A North Carolina native, Church has been breaking concert attendance records over the past few years.
