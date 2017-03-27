Eric Church fans will be seeing red on Record Store Day April 22
Eric Church fans will get the opportunity to add to their vinyl collections as he offers up his Caught in The Act in honor of Record Store Day 2017. But, there's a twist: this year's release will be issued in red vinyl.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KZKX-FM Lincoln.
Comments
Add your comments below
Country Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|5 New Yorkers detained in Disney World brawl (May '07)
|Mar 28
|Truth Hurts Hard
|130
|Backstreet's back with new video with Florida G...
|Mar 22
|jbuclker90
|1
|The Texas Bracket: George Strait voted Most Texan
|Mar 22
|brtty johnson
|1
|Many community college students lack reliable f...
|Mar 17
|Reliable Phart
|1
|TRR 2011: Downtown Savannah to Host Kansas, Sur... (Apr '11)
|Mar 16
|Anonymous
|9
|RodeoHouston legend proves he still knows how t...
|Mar 14
|Great pharts
|1
|Lee Brice To Join Hank Williams Jr. At The 2017...
|Mar 13
|Trump is the man
|1
Find what you want!
Search Country Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC