Easter messages: Suicide not the way out of economic hardship - Kumuyi

Easter messages: The General Superintendent of the Deeper Life Bible Church, Pastor William Kumuyi, has urged Christians to pray for peace, stability and development of the country. Kumuyi said this on Sunday at the end of a three-day national Easter Retreat at the Deeper Life Conference Centre, Km 42, along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, in Ibafo, Ogun entitled: "Conquering with the Crucified King.'

