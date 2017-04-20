Easter messages: Suicide not the way out of economic hardship - Kumuyi
Easter messages: The General Superintendent of the Deeper Life Bible Church, Pastor William Kumuyi, has urged Christians to pray for peace, stability and development of the country. Kumuyi said this on Sunday at the end of a three-day national Easter Retreat at the Deeper Life Conference Centre, Km 42, along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, in Ibafo, Ogun entitled: "Conquering with the Crucified King.'
Start the conversation, or Read more at Vanguard.
Add your comments below
Country Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kelly Clarkson Shares Sweet Pics From Son Remin...
|Sun
|Kelly Clarkson Fan
|2
|Mums rush to Kelly Clarkson's defence after she...
|Sun
|Kelly Clarkson Fan
|1
|Musical memories: Remembering KCs Cowtown Ballroom (Mar '08)
|Sat
|freakanatcha
|20
|Kelly Clarkson laughs about hitting the wrong note
|Apr 13
|Wendy Rats
|2
|Kelly Clarkson Gets Mommy-Shamed by People Who ...
|Apr 13
|Wendy Rats
|1
|Congressional bill seeks to prohibit immigratio...
|Apr 10
|tomin cali
|1
|Waylon Jennings tribute filmed in Austin to air...
|Apr 9
|TributePhart
|1
Find what you want!
Search Country Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC