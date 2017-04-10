Dolly Parton calls college course about her a "blessing"

Singer Dolly Parton has called it a "blessing" that the University of Tennessee at Knoxville is offering a class about her. According to The Tennessean , Parton tweeted this week, "From the girl voted in High School 'least likely to succeed' this sure is a blessing!" The university says the course named "Dolly's America" lets history honors students study how a "hillbilly" girl from Appalachia became an international one-word sensation.

