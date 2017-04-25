Disney getting good at recycling movie ideas from Disneyland rides
If Disney CEO Bob Iger ends up running for California governor - as has been rumored - I'm sure that the environment will stand atop his platform, because nobody in the entertainment business recycles more than Disney. Animated movies becoming live action films, movies becoming theme park rides, theme park rides becoming movies.
