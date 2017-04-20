Dierks Bentley's fired up to headline Day 1 of Stagecoach
Country singer-songwriter Dierks Bentley will headline the 11th annual Stagecoach Country Music Festival in Indio for the very first time on Friday, April 28. Shania Twain will take over on Saturday, April 29 and Kenny Chesney will close out the fest on Sunday, April 30. Country singer-songwriter Dierks Bentley will headline the 11th annual Stagecoach Country Music Festival in Indio for the very first time on Friday, April 28. Shania Twain will take over on Saturday, April 29 and Kenny Chesney will close out the fest on Sunday, April 30. Country singer-songwriter Dierks Bentley will headline the 11th annual Stagecoach Country Music Festival in Indio for the very first time on Friday, April 28. Shania Twain will take over on Saturday, April 29 and Kenny Chesney will close out the fest on Sunday, April 30. Country singer-songwriter Dierks Bentley will headline the 11th annual Stagecoach ... (more)
