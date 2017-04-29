Dierks Bentley shines in his first Stagecoach headlining spot
Dierks Bentley headlines on the Mane Stage Friday night April 28, 2017 on the opening day of the Stagecoach Country Music Festival at the Empire Polo Club in Indio. It was no secret that headlining an evening of the annual three-day Stagecoach Country Music Festival in Indio has been on country music star Dierks Bentley's bucket list .
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Press-Enterprise.
Add your comments below
Country Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Stefani Schaefer (Oct '09)
|Apr 27
|Deborah Hicks
|60
|Globe: JonBenet Crime Scene Breakthrough (Aug '11)
|Apr 25
|robert
|37
|Zac Brown Band to play Austin360 Amphitheater i...
|Apr 24
|Band phart
|2
|Ohio rules for medical pot growers bring access...
|Apr 23
|Jed
|1
|Kelly Clarkson Gets Mommy-Shamed by People Who ...
|Apr 21
|Aradia
|2
|Kelly Clarkson Shares Sweet Pics From Son Remin...
|Apr 16
|Kelly Clarkson Fan
|2
|Mums rush to Kelly Clarkson's defence after she...
|Apr 16
|Kelly Clarkson Fan
|1
Find what you want!
Search Country Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC