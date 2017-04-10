DeadMau5 Takes A Shot At The Chainsmokers On Twitter
The New York Times tweeted a link to their pop music podcast episode entitled "How Do You Solve a Problem Like the Chainsmokers?" DeadMau5 accuses the duo of using a ghost producer - a claim that comes after the "musicians" were suspected of lip syncing on SNL and attracting negative attention last year after a Billboard profile on the two revealed that they were total fucking douchebags Do you think The Chainsmokers will make it to album number 2, ONTD? Source 1 2 3 4
Start the conversation, or Read more at OhNoTheyDidnt.
Add your comments below
Country Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kelly Clarkson Shares Sweet Pics From Son Remin...
|6 hr
|Kelly Clarkson Fan
|2
|Mums rush to Kelly Clarkson's defence after she...
|6 hr
|Kelly Clarkson Fan
|1
|Musical memories: Remembering KCs Cowtown Ballroom (Mar '08)
|20 hr
|freakanatcha
|20
|Kelly Clarkson laughs about hitting the wrong note
|Apr 13
|Wendy Rats
|2
|Kelly Clarkson Gets Mommy-Shamed by People Who ...
|Apr 13
|Wendy Rats
|1
|Congressional bill seeks to prohibit immigratio...
|Apr 10
|tomin cali
|1
|Waylon Jennings tribute filmed in Austin to air...
|Apr 9
|TributePhart
|1
Find what you want!
Search Country Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC