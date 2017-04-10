DeadMau5 Takes A Shot At The Chainsmokers On Twitter

The New York Times tweeted a link to their pop music podcast episode entitled "How Do You Solve a Problem Like the Chainsmokers?" DeadMau5 accuses the duo of using a ghost producer - a claim that comes after the "musicians" were suspected of lip syncing on SNL and attracting negative attention last year after a Billboard profile on the two revealed that they were total fucking douchebags Do you think The Chainsmokers will make it to album number 2, ONTD? Source 1 2 3 4

Start the conversation, or Read more at OhNoTheyDidnt.