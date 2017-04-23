Dan + Shay, Kenny Chesney Songs Reach Top 10 At Country Radio

Dan + Shay's "How Not To" and Kenny Chesney's "Bar At The End Of The World" earn Top 10 positions on this week's Mediabase country radio singles chart. The #9 position is based on chart points; "How Not To" meanwhile ranked as the Mediabase country panel's tenth-most-played and tenth-most-heard song for the April 16-22 tracking week.

Start the conversation, or Read more at FHWrestling.com.