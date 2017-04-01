Country Thunder Arizona 2017 guide: Dierks Bentley, Blake Shelton,...
Country Thunder Arizona brings Dierks Bentley, Blake Shelton, Thomas Rhett, Chris Young, Maddie & Tae, the Oak Ridge Boys and more to Florence. Country Thunder Arizona 2017 guide: Dierks Bentley, Blake Shelton, Thomas Rhett, Chris Young, Maddie & Tae Country Thunder Arizona brings Dierks Bentley, Blake Shelton, Thomas Rhett, Chris Young, Maddie & Tae, the Oak Ridge Boys and more to Florence.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.
Add your comments below
Country Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|5 New Yorkers detained in Disney World brawl (May '07)
|Mar 28
|Truth Hurts Hard
|130
|Backstreet's back with new video with Florida G...
|Mar 22
|jbuclker90
|1
|The Texas Bracket: George Strait voted Most Texan
|Mar 22
|brtty johnson
|1
|Many community college students lack reliable f...
|Mar 17
|Reliable Phart
|1
|TRR 2011: Downtown Savannah to Host Kansas, Sur... (Apr '11)
|Mar 16
|Anonymous
|9
|RodeoHouston legend proves he still knows how t...
|Mar 14
|Great pharts
|1
|Lee Brice To Join Hank Williams Jr. At The 2017...
|Mar 13
|Trump is the man
|1
Find what you want!
Search Country Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC