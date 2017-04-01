Country Thunder Arizona brings Dierks Bentley, Blake Shelton, Thomas Rhett, Chris Young, Maddie & Tae, the Oak Ridge Boys and more to Florence. Country Thunder Arizona 2017 guide: Dierks Bentley, Blake Shelton, Thomas Rhett, Chris Young, Maddie & Tae Country Thunder Arizona brings Dierks Bentley, Blake Shelton, Thomas Rhett, Chris Young, Maddie & Tae, the Oak Ridge Boys and more to Florence.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.