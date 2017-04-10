Country Music Hall of Famer Jeff Cook...

Country Music Hall of Famer Jeff Cook comes off the road with Alabama to battle Parkinson's disease

15 hrs ago Read more: KVOX-FM Fargo

Country Music Hall of Famer Jeff Cook will come off the road with Alabama at the end of the month, after revealing that he's been battling Parkinson's disease for the past four years. "This disease robs you of your coordination, your balance, and causes tremors," the original member of the legendary band told USA Today .

