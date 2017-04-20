Country Column: 4/14
In case you missed anything in the country music world this week, your weekly country music news recap is right here: CMT officially announced the renewal of their hit series "Nashville" Monday morning with an Instagram post featuring Charles Esten and Hayden Panettiere . The two fan-favorites excitedly shared news of Season 6 on Instagram: http://bit.ly/2ohJbS6 The show originally belonged to ABC until they cancelled it in May of 2016.
