Coming off two big ACM wins, Thomas Rhett plans third album, dad's comeback
Thomas Rhett took home two trophies at Sunday night's ACM Awards in Las Vegas and he's hoping to live up to those expectations once again with his upcoming album. Thomas revealed he spent the first part of the year recording a bunch of songs, and he now has the tough job of selecting his favorites for an album.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KVOX-FM Fargo.
Add your comments below
Country Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|5 New Yorkers detained in Disney World brawl (May '07)
|Mar 28
|Truth Hurts Hard
|130
|Backstreet's back with new video with Florida G...
|Mar 22
|jbuclker90
|1
|The Texas Bracket: George Strait voted Most Texan
|Mar 22
|brtty johnson
|1
|Many community college students lack reliable f...
|Mar 17
|Reliable Phart
|1
|TRR 2011: Downtown Savannah to Host Kansas, Sur... (Apr '11)
|Mar 16
|Anonymous
|9
|RodeoHouston legend proves he still knows how t...
|Mar 14
|Great pharts
|1
|Lee Brice To Join Hank Williams Jr. At The 2017...
|Mar 13
|Trump is the man
|1
Find what you want!
Search Country Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC