Coloring book with Hitler image pulled from Dutch stores
In this two photo combo composed on Thursday, April 6, 2017, the color-by-numbers image of Adolf Hitler before, left, and after been coloured in, in a book which went on sale this week. A chain of Dutch stores has apologized after inadvertently selling children's color-by-numbers books featuring an image of German Nazi leader Adolf Hitler.
