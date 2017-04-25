Chris Janson follows "Buy Me a Boat" with "Fix a Drink"
When Chris Janson hits the road with Sam Hunt this summer on his 15 in a 30 Tour, the "Buy Me a Boat" hitmaker will have a brand new single. Chris debuted "Fix a Drink" Wednesday night on the Grand Ole Opry.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KVOX-FM Fargo.
Comments
Add your comments below
Country Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|KY Mavericks organization ceasing operations
|2 hr
|notfair
|1
|Kelly Clarkson Shares Sweet Pics From Son Remin...
|Apr 16
|Kelly Clarkson Fan
|2
|Mums rush to Kelly Clarkson's defence after she...
|Apr 16
|Kelly Clarkson Fan
|1
|Musical memories: Remembering KCs Cowtown Ballroom (Mar '08)
|Apr 15
|freakanatcha
|20
|Kelly Clarkson laughs about hitting the wrong note
|Apr 13
|Wendy Rats
|2
|Kelly Clarkson Gets Mommy-Shamed by People Who ...
|Apr 13
|Wendy Rats
|1
|Congressional bill seeks to prohibit immigratio...
|Apr 10
|tomin cali
|1
Find what you want!
Search Country Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC