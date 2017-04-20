Chemistry onstage makes Faith Hill and Tim McGraw a top tour
In this April 2, 2017 photo, Faith Hill, left, and Tim McGraw appear after a performance of "Speak To A Girl" at the 52nd annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas. The country couple with movie star glamour has sold over 63 million albums in the U.S. between their two careers, has earned two Grammys for duets they sang together and has three children.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.
Add your comments below
Country Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Congressional bill seeks to prohibit immigratio...
|Apr 10
|tomin cali
|1
|Waylon Jennings tribute filmed in Austin to air...
|Apr 9
|TributePhart
|1
|Stefani Schaefer (Oct '09)
|Apr 9
|JOEBOBINONBILLYSJ...
|59
|Ron Fink: Lompoc Schools Are Failing Students
|Apr 7
|Zandra
|1
|Kentucky Coal Mining Museum switches to solar p...
|Apr 6
|Solarman
|1
|Which act has drawn the biggest all-time concer...
|Apr 5
|brtty johnson
|1
|5 New Yorkers detained in Disney World brawl (May '07)
|Mar 28
|Truth Hurts Hard
|130
Find what you want!
Search Country Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC