Charlie Daniels Band, Kip Moore highlight star-studded Bowen MusicFest
If Chip and Joanna Gaines merit praise for drawing national attention to Waco, hometown native Wade Bowen deserves a hat tip for putting Waco on the map for his Texas country peers. The Bowen MusicFest , Bowen's annual spring fest/golf tourney, draws a double handful of Texas country performers to Indian Spring Park for a day-and-night show that ends with an open-ended, hours-long jam, followed - hours later - with a celebrity golf tournament.
