Charlie Daniels: A Poorly Armed America Would Last as Long as a Candle in a Hurricane
I would love to think that a day would come when maintaining the best military in the world would no longer be a vital priority, when the climate on the international scene would stabilize and Russia and China would accept the fact that we have no desire to invade them, and when the Middle Eastern nations would be led by sensible people who realize that the whole world will never accept Sharia Law, regardless of how many Islamist terrorist plots they hatch and carry out. It's a nice thought and a beautiful goal that diplomats should never stop pursuing, but in reality, a poorly armed America would last about as long as a candle in a hurricane.
