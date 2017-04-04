Celebrity birthdays for the week of April 9-15

April 9: Playboy magazine founder Hugh Hefner is 91. Actress Michael Learned is 78. Country singer Hal Ketchum is 64. Actor Dennis Quaid is 63. Humorist Jimmy Tingle is 62. Keyboardist Dave Innis of Restless Heart is 58. Talk-show host Joe Scarborough is 54. Actor Mark Pellegrino is 52. Actress-model Paulina Porizkova is 52. Actress Cynthia Nixon is 51. Singer Kevin Martin of Candlebox is 48. TV personality Sunny Anderson is 42. Singer Gerard Way of My Chemical Romance is 40. Actress Keshia Knight Pulliam is 38. Guitarist Albert Hammond Jr. of The Strokes is 37. Actor Charlie Hunnam is 37. Actor Jay Baruchel is 35. Actress Annie Funke is 32. Actor Jordan Masterson is 31. Actress Leighton Meester is 31. Singer-actor Jesse McCartney is 30. Singer Jazmine Sullivan is 30. Actress Kristen Stewart is 27. Actress Elle Fanning is 19. Actor Isaac Hempstead Wright is 18. Singer Jackie Evancho is ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at 680News.