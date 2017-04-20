Celebrities who have had tax problems
Soccer superstar Lionel Messi and his father, Jorge, were found guilty in July 2016 of using offshore accounts to hide Messi's earnings, defrauding the Spanish government of around $4.6 million in unpaid taxes between 2007 and 2009. They received suspended 21-month sentences, with Messi fined $2.3 million and his father $1.7 million.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KION 46.
Add your comments below
Country Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kelly Clarkson Shares Sweet Pics From Son Remin...
|Sun
|Kelly Clarkson Fan
|2
|Mums rush to Kelly Clarkson's defence after she...
|Sun
|Kelly Clarkson Fan
|1
|Musical memories: Remembering KCs Cowtown Ballroom (Mar '08)
|Sat
|freakanatcha
|20
|Kelly Clarkson laughs about hitting the wrong note
|Apr 13
|Wendy Rats
|2
|Kelly Clarkson Gets Mommy-Shamed by People Who ...
|Apr 13
|Wendy Rats
|1
|Congressional bill seeks to prohibit immigratio...
|Apr 10
|tomin cali
|1
|Waylon Jennings tribute filmed in Austin to air...
|Apr 9
|TributePhart
|1
Find what you want!
Search Country Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC