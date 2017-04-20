Celebrities who have had tax problems

Soccer superstar Lionel Messi and his father, Jorge, were found guilty in July 2016 of using offshore accounts to hide Messi's earnings, defrauding the Spanish government of around $4.6 million in unpaid taxes between 2007 and 2009. They received suspended 21-month sentences, with Messi fined $2.3 million and his father $1.7 million.

