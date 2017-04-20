Carrie Underwood's big change
Despite her busy schedule, the 'Before He Cheats' hitmaker - who has two-year-old son Isaiah with her husband Mike Fisher - is keen to make as much time as possible for her family. She told People magazine: "Our whole life has changed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sequoyah County Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Country Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kelly Clarkson Shares Sweet Pics From Son Remin...
|14 hr
|Wendy Rats
|1
|Kelly Clarkson laughs about hitting the wrong note
|14 hr
|Wendy Rats
|2
|Kelly Clarkson Gets Mommy-Shamed by People Who ...
|15 hr
|Wendy Rats
|1
|Congressional bill seeks to prohibit immigratio...
|Apr 10
|tomin cali
|1
|Waylon Jennings tribute filmed in Austin to air...
|Apr 9
|TributePhart
|1
|Stefani Schaefer (Oct '09)
|Apr 9
|JOEBOBINONBILLYSJ...
|59
|Ron Fink: Lompoc Schools Are Failing Students
|Apr 7
|Zandra
|1
Find what you want!
Search Country Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC