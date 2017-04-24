Carolina Country Music Fest adds Chris Lane to lineup
MYRTLE BEACH, SC The Carolina Country Music Festival, taking place June 8 through 11, announced Friday morning that North Carolina native Chris Lane will be featured in the lineup. Lane has topped country music charts, and has been certified gold in the U.S. and Canada, according to tweets from festival organizers.
