Canaan Smith coins the term "Miranda Lambert crazy" to describe his wife
"I live with one and I listen to the other," he says of the two ladies who helped give life to the song's eyebrow-raising lyric: "You're Miranda Lambert crazy and I like you that way." The tune is Canaan's first new music since his debut album Bronco , which featured the #1 "Love You Like That."
